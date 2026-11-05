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Pennsylvania Family-Owned Clothing Store Is Closing After 87 Years, With Discounts Reaching 75 Percent
By Evan Whitaker,5 days ago
Designer clothing, handbags, and accessories are being marked down by as much as 75 percent as a longtime Pennsylvania fashion institution prepares to close after 87 years in business. The family-owned retailer, established in 1939, is holding its final sale before permanently shutting its doors. The clearance began November 4,...
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