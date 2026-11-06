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A Missouri Heirloom Seed Shop Shares An Old Homestead With Greenhouses, A Pioneer Village, And A Farm-To-Table Restaurant
By Fiona Tate,8 days ago
A 17-year-old once printed a 12-page seed catalog. That tiny booklet grew into America’s largest heirloom and open-pollinated seed company. The whole operation still lives on a 125-acre farm in the Missouri Ozarks. The original 1906 farmhouse where it all started sits right there on the property. Around it,...
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