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This Hidden New Hampshire Italian Restaurant Has Been Making Fresh Pasta From Scratch For Nearly 30 Years
By Lila Merrick,8 days ago
Fresh pasta made from scratch for nearly 30 years? That’s the kind of kitchen tradition that makes me pay attention, especially when so many restaurants rely on ready-made ingredients. The New Hampshire restaurant has built its reputation around Italian-inspired cooking, with homemade pasta playing an important role on the...