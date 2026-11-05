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A New Oregon Deli Is Making Its Own Pastrami And Bringing New York Style Sandwiches To The Riverfront
By Sebastian Reed,3 days ago
Generous portions of house-cured pastrami go into the deli’s signature sandwiches. That’s not a typo, and it’s not a challenge either. It’s just how they stack them. The kitchen cures and smokes its own meats and fish. The salmon lox spends five days curing with salt, horseradish, and fresh beets. Yes, beets, which give it a color you won’t forget.
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