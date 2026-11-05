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Pennsylvania Immigrant Arrived With Barely a Dollar and Built a Department Store Empire That Still Survives
By Jordan Mercer,7 days ago
Long before his family built one of America’s largest department store chains, a young immigrant arrived with little money and began selling household goods door to door. His journey took him to Pennsylvania, where he walked between farms carrying merchandise on his back. Solomon Boscov eventually turned those humble...
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