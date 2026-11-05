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This New Hampshire Nature Center Offers Guided Paddling Adventures On A Crystal-Clear Lake Surrounded By Wildlife
By Dylan Mercer,8 days ago
Guided paddling across a remarkably clear lake while watching for wildlife along the shoreline? That sounds like a peaceful way to explore nature, especially when the experience includes someone who knows the surrounding ecosystem. The New Hampshire nature center offers opportunities to discover the lake and its protected shoreline through...
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