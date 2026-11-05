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Ohio Restaurant Keeps a Once-Mighty Seafood Chain Alive After More Than 800 Locations Dwindled to a Handful
By Hannah Lacey,6 days ago
Once a familiar sight along American roads, a seafood chain that operated more than 800 restaurants has become one of the country’s rarest fast-food survivors. Today, only four standalone locations remain, and every one of them is in northeast Ohio. The chain built its reputation on battered fish, thick...
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