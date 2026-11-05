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After Sitting Closed For Seven Years, This Historic Virginia Motor Lodge Is Finally Welcoming Guests Again
By Lila Merrick,6 days ago
Seven years is a long time for a roadside motel to sit empty, especially one with a history stretching back through generations of travelers. Now, a restored motor lodge is getting another opportunity to welcome overnight guests. The Virginia property represents an earlier era of American road trips, when motor...
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