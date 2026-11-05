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This Oregon Bakery Is Known for Pastries That Sell Out Almost Every Morning
By Elodie Fraser,6 days ago
Pastries at one tiny coastal bakery disappear so fast that the doors sometimes close before the posted hours are up. That’s not a stunt, because the trays simply run empty. The shop opens only four mornings a week, for about four hours at a time. Its most famous pastry is called a celestial snail, which already sounds worth setting an alarm for.