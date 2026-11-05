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Pennsylvania Mother Worried Her Autistic Son Would Never Find Work, Then Helped Build a Cafe Employing Over 60 People
By Clara Winslow,6 days ago
When her autistic son approached adulthood, one Pennsylvania mother began worrying about what would happen after his school years ended. Would he find meaningful work, build friendships, and have a place where his abilities were valued?. Maureen Stanko turned that concern into action, helping create an inclusive café alongside two...
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