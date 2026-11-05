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This Maryland Bakery Still Makes Italian Pastries the Old-School Way, From Cannoli to Freshly Baked Focaccia
By Marigold Lane,7 days ago
Cannoli, biscotti, and fresh focaccia all come out of the same little Maryland bakery. The shelves also hold crusty Italian bread, raspberry cookies, and pastries baked from scratch. You could arrive looking for one sweet treat and find yourself considering a loaf for dinner too. The family-owned shop makes cakes...
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