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After more than a decade on the bench, District Judge Monica Notzon prepares for retirement
By Ariel Gomez,8 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo legal community gathered Thursday to honor 111th District Court Judge Monica Notzon as she prepares to step down from the bench. The Laredo Bar Association hosted a retirement celebration for Notzon, bringing together fellow judges, elected officials, attorneys, colleagues, and longtime friends to recognize her years of public service.
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