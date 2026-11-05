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Rory McIlroy reveals how close he came to quitting DP World Tour: ‘I nearly fell foul of that rule’
By Andy Roberts,5 days ago
Rory McIlroy has revealed he came close to giving up his European Tour membership in 2019, but a conversation with former chief executive Keith Pelley ultimately changed his mind. The Northern Irishman admitted he seriously considered resigning his European Tour membership seven years ago in order to concentrate fully on...