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Witching Out Loud: November Tarotscopes
By kitsapsmokestack,8 days ago
Adventure (Page of Pentacles) Now and then, throw out the map and see what comes to you spontaneously. Life doesn’t have to be scripted every moment. Whenever we move into the new and unknown with the trusting spirit of a child, even the smallest things can become the greatest adventure. Pages represent the initial energy of a new project, so pause to listen to that energy and to be excited about all the possibilities. Taking risks that feel true to your heart will pay off big for you right now. Even if it doesn’t feel comfortable right now, it will lead to you living the life you were always meant to live. So go big!