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Did You Know You Can Grow Butterfly Peas… w/ Urban Gnomestead
By kitsapsmokestack,8 days ago
Butterfly peas are nature’s best magic trick. These vining plants are grown in Asia as a natural blue dye and soothing tea. When the flowers are steeped in water, they release a gorgeous blue color and delicious tea. When mixed with a little bit of lemon juice, it instantly turns pink. You go from a gardener to a magician at all your summer parties by making your own natural pink lemonade.