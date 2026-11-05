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Lee Westwood takes brutal swipe at Rory McIlroy as LIV Golf officially shuts down
By Andy Roberts,8 days ago
Lee Westwood has taken aim at Rory McIlroy over his criticism of LIV Golf, just as the breakaway league officially confirms it is shutting down after five turbulent years. The former Ryder Cup teammates have found themselves on opposite sides of professional golf's ongoing divide, with Westwood accusing McIlroy of simply repeating claims made by DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings.