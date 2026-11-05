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Bryson DeChambeau offered unique DP World Tour lifeline after LIV Golf collapse
By Andy Roberts,7 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau has been handed a golden ticket onto the DP World Tour for the 2027 season – should he wish to take it. With LIV Golf now heading for liquidation, the American has reportedly been offered an exclusive route onto the DP World Tour for next season, making him the only non-exempt former LIV player with an automatic exemption to join the circuit.