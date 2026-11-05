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The EW Podcast | Kevin Hicks with Brent M. Downs – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of Renovations
By Joel Simmons,7 days ago
Golf course renovations are major undertakings, and there’s no substitute for learning from those who have been through them. In this crossover episode of The EarthWorks Podcast and The Low Downs Podcast, Kevin Hicks and Brent Downs take a deep dive into the challenges, decisions, and lessons learned during large-scale golf course construction.