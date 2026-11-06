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Patterson Bray Named to 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms
By Peyton Taylor,8 days ago
The Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce announced that Patterson Bray has been named to the 17th edition of Best Law Firms, the 2027 edition. The published rankings list Patterson Bray in Memphis Regional Tier 1 for commercial litigation and personal injury litigation representing plaintiffs. The firm is also listed in Memphis Regional Tier 2 for litigation involving trusts and estates and for trusts and estates.