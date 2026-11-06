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Democratic socialist Raman elected Los Angeles mayor in upset over Bass
By Thomson Reuters,8 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Democratic socialist-backed candidate Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass in a closely fought race for Los Angeles mayor. Bass conceded on Thursday to one of the latest among a new wave of fast-rising democratic socialists and progressives who have dethroned centrist politicians in recent elections across the country.