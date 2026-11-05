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Germantown Revives Forgotten Jazz Singer Doris Rheubottom With Poetry and Song
By Angela Martinez,8 days ago
A swing-era jazz vocalist who once shared stages with Billie Holiday, Count Basie and Duke Ellington is getting her name back in Germantown this month. Doris Rheubottom, who built a performing career but is absent from conventional jazz histories, is the subject of Swing Mezzo, an interdisciplinary choreopoem opening Friday at Young American Cider and continuing through November 27 at Our House Cultural Center.