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Honoring Local Service: Binghamton Unveils 4th Annual Hometown Heroes Banners
By Ziggy Hill,8 days ago
Members of the community, local officials, and veterans gathered today to honor past and present service members during the 4th Annual Hometown Heroes Banner Program ceremony. The inspiring community initiative recognizes local heroes by displaying personalized banners featuring their pictures and ranks throughout the area. The ceremony opened with a...