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Chenango Forks Elementary Hosts 5th Annual Career Day to Inspire Young Students
By Ziggy Hill,8 days ago
Chenango Forks Elementary School recently welcomed dozens of local professionals for its 5th Annual Career Day, giving students from second through fifth grade an early look at potential future career paths. About 40 organizations participated, letting students rotate through interactive tables to learn about different jobs firsthand. Organizers say the...