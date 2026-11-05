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Jordan Quattlebaum “Emo Gangsta” Comedy Special [Video]
By Tyson Paul,4 days ago
Stockton comedian celebrates nearly nine years of stand-up with an intimate, hilarious, and deeply personal half-hour comedy special filmed live in Martinez, California. Some comedians turn their life experiences into punchlines. Others turn their pain into purpose. For Stockton-based stand-up comedian Jordan Quattlebaum, the journey has been a little bit of both, and his debut half-hour comedy special, Emo Gangsta, is proof that sometimes the best way to survive life’s toughest moments is to find a reason to laugh.