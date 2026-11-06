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10 Fascinating Facts About Utah Scorpions That May Surprise Residents
By Kelvine,8 days ago
Utah residents sometimes discover a scorpion crawling across a garage floor, hiding beneath a rock, or appearing near an outdoor light after sunset. These encounters can be surprising, especially when the small animal seems to disappear into a crack before anyone gets a closer look. Although scorpions are often associated with remote desert landscapes, several species live in Utah’s dry valleys, rocky foothills, and residential areas.
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