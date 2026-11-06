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9 Little-Known Facts About New York Chipmunks That May Surprise Residents
By Kelvine,8 days ago
New York residents often notice chipmunks darting across stone walls, disappearing beneath porches, or gathering seeds around backyard feeders. Their quick movements and striped backs make them familiar visitors, especially in neighborhoods near woods, gardens, and older homes. Yet these small mammals have a surprisingly complicated way of living, from carrying food in expandable cheek pouches to maintaining underground shelters with multiple entrances.
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