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9 Surprising Things Florida Alligators Do Outside the Water
By Kelvine,7 days ago
Florida alligators are usually associated with ponds, lakes, marshes, and slow-moving waterways, where their eyes and nostrils can remain above the surface while the rest of their bodies stay hidden. Yet residents who live near wetlands sometimes encounter these reptiles far from the water, crossing grassy yards, resting beside roads, or moving through neighborhoods after heavy rain. Their behavior on land can seem unexpected, especially when an alligator appears to be traveling somewhere without an obvious destination.
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