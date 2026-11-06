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10 Surprising Things New Mexico Jerusalem Crickets Do Underground
By Kelvine,8 days ago
New Mexico’s dry landscapes hide a surprisingly active world beneath the soil, where insects spend much of their lives away from sunlight, passing footsteps, and the heat of the afternoon. Among the most unusual residents of this underground environment are Jerusalem crickets, large, wingless insects with rounded bodies, powerful legs, and oversized heads that often make them look more intimidating than they really are. Although people sometimes discover these insects beneath rocks, inside garden beds, or near foundations, their lives are closely connected to the soil itself, where they find shelter, food, and protection from changing conditions.
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