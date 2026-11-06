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10 Water Moccasin Facts That Mississippi Residents Should Recognize
By Kelvine,8 days ago
Mississippi residents sometimes encounter a dark, heavy-bodied snake resting beside a pond, moving through a flooded ditch, or disappearing beneath vegetation along a creek. The sight can create immediate concern, especially when the snake remains close to the water instead of quickly escaping. Although many harmless snakes share these environments, one species deserves particular attention because of its defensive behavior and venomous bite.
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