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10 Strange Crow Behaviors That California Residents Often Misunderstand
By Kelvine,8 days ago
California residents often notice crows doing things that seem surprisingly deliberate. One bird may repeatedly drop a walnut onto a busy road, while another gathers with several companions around a tree, calling loudly at something people cannot see. In neighborhoods, parks, and open landscapes, these familiar black birds display behaviors that can look confusing, aggressive, or even mysterious.
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