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9 Little-Known Secrets of Colorado Jerusalem Crickets
By Kelvine,8 days ago
Colorado residents who discover a Jerusalem cricket beneath a garden pot, beside a basement foundation, or crossing a patio after sunset often wonder how such a large insect managed to stay hidden. Its oversized head, thick legs, and striped abdomen make it look unusually intimidating, especially when it appears unexpectedly in a yard. Yet these insects spend much of their lives out of sight, moving through soil, searching for food, and sheltering from conditions that would make surface activity difficult.
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