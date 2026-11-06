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10 Strange Habits of Pennsylvania Deer That Many Residents Overlook
By Kelvine,7 days ago
Pennsylvania residents often see white-tailed deer standing beside wooded roads, feeding near gardens, or moving quietly through suburban neighborhoods. Their familiar appearance can make them seem predictable, especially when they return to the same yards or cross the same roads at dusk. Yet deer communicate and respond to their surroundings in ways that are easy to miss, even when they are standing only a short distance away.
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