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10 Little-Known Facts About Texas Raccoons That May Surprise Residents
By Kelvine,8 days ago
Texas raccoons often appear when neighborhoods become quiet, moving along fences, exploring backyard ponds, or searching around garbage containers after sunset. Their familiar black facial masks and ringed tails make them easy to recognize, but the animals themselves are much more interesting than their reputation as nighttime troublemakers suggests. Across Texas, raccoons have developed a remarkable ability to use different landscapes, from wooded creek bottoms to suburban neighborhoods where natural habitat meets residential development.
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