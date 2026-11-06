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9 Strange Behaviors of Cardinals That Ohio Residents Often Misunderstand
By Kelvine,7 days ago
Northern Cardinals are among the most familiar birds in Ohio, appearing in backyard feeders, neighborhood trees, wooded parks, and gardens throughout the year. Their bright red feathers and distinctive whistles make them easy to recognize, but some of their everyday behaviors can look surprisingly strange. A cardinal might repeatedly attack a window, disappear from a feeder, chase another bird across the yard, or suddenly change the sounds it makes.
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