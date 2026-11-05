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Alex Velluto Brings Big Questions & Bigger Laughs to “Nateland Presents” Comedy Special [Video]
By Tyson Paul,4 days ago
The rising stand-up comedian delivers hilarious observations on marriage, fatherhood, participation trophies, and life’s most ridiculous everyday moments in his latest half-hour special. Some comedians have all the answers. Alex Velluto has a whole lot of questions, and fortunately for comedy fans, they’re absolutely hilarious. In his latest...