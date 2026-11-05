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Charlotte Old Navy Peeping Case Uncovers 200+ Hidden-Camera Videos at Man's Home
By Mandy Zhao,7 days ago
A camera hidden beneath a dressing-room bench at an Old Navy outside Charlotte has unraveled into a far bigger case, with investigators saying they uncovered more than 200 videos allegedly recorded with hidden cameras inside a Charlotte residence. The man accused, 25-year-old Dylan Keanu Hampton, now faces multiple felony secret-peeping charges.