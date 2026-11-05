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Appeals Court Rejects Dwayne Evans’ Challenges to His Conviction
By Mandy Zhao,7 days ago
The North Carolina Court of Appeals rejected Dwayne Evans’ challenge to his convictions in the 2018 killing of Eric Spells, according to WCNC. The North Carolina Judicial Branch’s appellate-opinion listing identifies issues in the case that include the constitutionality of a state firearm-possession law and whether the evidence was sufficient to support a conspiracy conviction.
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