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Understanding the six stages of child grooming
By Editorial,7 days ago
Child predators rarely behave the way most people imagine a predator would. That is one of the most important things parents need to understand about grooming. Whether contact begins online or in person, someone trying to exploit a child will often work gradually. They may appear helpful, friendly, generous or unusually interested in the child’s life. The goal is to build trust, lower defenses and create opportunities for control.