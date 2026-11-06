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Pelham council considers change to city government after investigation; mayor expects city manager to return
By Dave Domescik,8 days ago
PELHAM – Pelham’s City Council is preparing to take a closer look at the city’s form of government following an independent investigation into allegations involving City Manager Gretchen DiFante, with Mayor Rick Wash saying he expects her administrative leave to be lifted in the near future. During...
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