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Trinity Catholic Volleyball Leaves It All on the Court in Five-Set State Championship Thriller
By Jake Rongholt,8 days ago
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) — An absolute battle to the final point. The Trinity Catholic Celtics left everything on the floor Wednesday afternoon at Polk State College, pushing Northside Christian to the brink in a wild, cutthroat five-set thriller before falling just short of capturing the Class 2A state championship.