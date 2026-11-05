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PR executive discusses industry changes, entrepreneurship with Seton Hall students
8 days ago
Gianni Spradley, founder and CEO of Fifteen East Media Group, visited campus on Nov. 3 to discuss navigating a career in public relations and entrepreneurship as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the industry. During Spradley’s presentation, “My Journey into PR, Communications and Entrepreneurship with Gianni Spradley, Founder & CEO,...