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MCC Hosts Montara Water and Sanitary District Forum for Seal Cove Residents Trying Understand How MWSD Discontinued Service to a Publically Paid System While Still on Balance Sheet
By Writers Corner,7 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... VIDEO. From the Midcoast Community Council (MCC) meeting on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026 at 7:00pm, as a hybrid meeting with remote comment. Agenda. Montara Sewer and Water Public forum. This time is provided for a publiccdiscussion regarding the issues surrounding MSW and coastal erosion at Moss Beach. Desired Outcome: Informational.