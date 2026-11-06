undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Global stocks reel after $2.5 trillion wiped off US markets following midterms
By Stephanie Yang, Anna Cooban, CNN,8 days ago
(CNN) — A tech-driven market selloff rippled across global markets Friday, sending Asian and European stocks falling amid ongoing worries that a Democrat-controlled Congress could stymie the AI investment boom. Tech-heavy indexes in Asia were particularly hard hit Friday, following a Wall Street rout that wiped out roughly $2.5...