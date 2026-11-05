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UC Davis Engineers Join CivicProgress Challenge to Advance Inclusive Mobility
By Matt Marcure,7 days ago
The University of California, Davis, is one of 12 campuses to join the first CivicProgress Challenge, a two-year, virtual competition tasking students with developing inclusive mobility solutions for wheelchair users and people living with disabilities. The challenge was created by the Society of Automotive Engineers in partnership with General Motors...