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WithIt connects students with industry professionals during market
By Jennifer Bringle,2 days ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. — More than 100 students from 11 colleges and universities and High Point Central High School explored careers across the home furnishings industry during WithIt’s Student Mentoring Day on Oct. 21 at High Point Market. Through discussions with industry professionals and guided showroom tours, students gained firsthand insight into the businesses, products and career opportunities that extend well beyond interior design.