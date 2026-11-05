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Why an omnichannel strategy works for Harbour
By Jennifer Bringle,2 days ago
Despite celebrating their 50th anniversary of business this year, Harbour outdoor furniture is a relative newcomer to the High Point Market. The Australian outdoor furnishings maker operates nine branded retail locations across the United States, Australia and South Korea, along with its direct-to-consumer website, contract division and design trade program. And two years ago, Harbour launched its wholesale division to furnishings retailers, taking a sizable showroom in 313 Space in High Point last year.