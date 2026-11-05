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Cynthia Erivo Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as Afeni Shakur
By Artist Weekly Staff,6 days ago
Cynthia Erivo has joined Universal Pictures’ upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop, portraying Afeni Shakur, the mother of late rapper Tupac Shakur. The actress joins Jonathan Daviss, who will play Snoop Dogg, and Camron Jones, who has been cast as Tupac. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film features an ensemble portraying musicians, family members and other figures associated with the rapper’s life and career.