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Colin Cowherd Reveals Why He Will Be Watching Browns On Sunday
By Justin Hussong,7 days ago
The Cleveland Browns had a big wet blanket thrown on their fire last week as the Pittsburgh Steelers once again throttled them and extended their home winning streak in the regular season over the Browns to 23 games. Nevertheless, the Browns are still 5-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race with an appetizing matchup at the New Orleans Saints coming up on Sunday.