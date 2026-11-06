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Poloncarz signs Erie County small business enterprise utilization law
8 days ago
County executive is joined by Legislator St. Jean Tard, sponsor of act; encourages Small Business involvement in county procurement. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was joined by Legislator Taisha St. Jean Tard (2nd District) as he signed the Erie County Small Business Enterprise Utilization Act into law. The measure, sponsored by legislator St. Jean Tard, encourages small business participation in county contracts. There are approximately 21,000 small businesses in Erie County with 49 employees or less that are not often represented in county procurements of goods and commodities, as well as professional services. Under the law, eligible small businesses located in Erie County will now have opportunities to bid on and procure county contracts for amounts in the $20,000-$35,000 range.