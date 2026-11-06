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USAN announces completion of Old Falls Street Play Pod in Niagara Falls
8 days ago
Interim installation is aimed at activating the space ahead of future development. USA Niagara Development Corp. press release & rendering. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced the completion of the Old Falls Street Play Pod, a vibrant, new public space at the corner of Old Falls Street and First Street in Niagara Falls. Featuring shade, seating, games and lighting, this interim installation brings new life and amenities to the corner while future development plans for the site are considered.
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